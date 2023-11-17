The Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1) take on the Hampton Pirates (1-2) at 5:45 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kent State vs. Hampton matchup.

Kent State vs. Hampton Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kent State vs. Hampton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kent State Moneyline Hampton Moneyline BetMGM Kent State (-16.5) 154.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kent State (-16.5) 154.5 -3500 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kent State vs. Hampton Betting Trends (2022-23)

Kent State went 20-11-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times in Golden Flashes games.

Hampton went 13-12-0 ATS last year.

Pirates games hit the over 13 out of 25 times last year.

