The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1) face the Hampton Pirates (1-1) at 5:45 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Kent State vs. Hampton Game Information

Kent State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Sincere Carry: 17.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Malique Jacobs: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Miryne Thomas: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Chris Payton: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK
  • Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 5.4 PTS, 5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Hampton Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan Nesbitt: 15.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Russell Dean: 13 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kyrese Mullen: 7.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Marquis Godwin: 12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Raymond Bethea Jr.: 6.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kent State vs. Hampton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kent State Rank Kent State AVG Hampton AVG Hampton Rank
73rd 76.1 Points Scored 68.2 272nd
55th 65.9 Points Allowed 77.5 344th
126th 32.5 Rebounds 29.7 294th
91st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th
112th 7.9 3pt Made 6.8 237th
237th 12.3 Assists 10.4 346th
99th 11 Turnovers 10.6 51st

