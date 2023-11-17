Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Licking County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Licking County, Ohio today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Licking County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Newark High School at Lakota East High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Liberty Township, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Vernon High School at Granville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Granville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
