Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lucas County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Lucas County, Ohio, there are exciting high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lucas County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Toledo Central Catholic at Columbian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Tiffin, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.