How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Coppin State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Coppin State Eagles (0-4) will try to end a three-game road losing streak at the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Miami (OH) vs. Coppin State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Northern Illinois vs Georgia State (2:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Hampton vs Kent State (5:45 PM ET | November 17)
Miami (OH) Stats Insights
- Last season, the RedHawks had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.
- Miami (OH) went 9-8 when it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The RedHawks were the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 354th.
- Last year, the RedHawks scored 73.7 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 83.2 the Eagles gave up.
- When Miami (OH) totaled more than 83.2 points last season, it went 7-0.
Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, Miami (OH) posted 9.8 more points per game (78.1) than it did in away games (68.3).
- The RedHawks gave up 72.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.7 away from home.
- Miami (OH) averaged 9 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was three more threes and 6% points better than it averaged in away games (6 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).
Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Evansville
|L 72-64
|Ford Center
|11/11/2023
|Texas State
|L 75-65
|Millett Hall
|11/17/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Millett Hall
|11/19/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Millett Hall
|11/25/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Reilly Center
