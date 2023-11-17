The Coppin State Eagles (0-4) will try to end a three-game road losing streak at the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Miami (OH) vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Miami (OH) Stats Insights

Last season, the RedHawks had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.

Miami (OH) went 9-8 when it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.

The RedHawks were the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 354th.

Last year, the RedHawks scored 73.7 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 83.2 the Eagles gave up.

When Miami (OH) totaled more than 83.2 points last season, it went 7-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, Miami (OH) posted 9.8 more points per game (78.1) than it did in away games (68.3).

The RedHawks gave up 72.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.7 away from home.

Miami (OH) averaged 9 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was three more threes and 6% points better than it averaged in away games (6 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule