The Coppin State Eagles (0-4) will try to end a three-game road losing streak at the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Miami (OH) vs. Coppin State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Miami (OH) Stats Insights

  • Last season, the RedHawks had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.
  • Miami (OH) went 9-8 when it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.
  • The RedHawks were the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 354th.
  • Last year, the RedHawks scored 73.7 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 83.2 the Eagles gave up.
  • When Miami (OH) totaled more than 83.2 points last season, it went 7-0.

Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last season, Miami (OH) posted 9.8 more points per game (78.1) than it did in away games (68.3).
  • The RedHawks gave up 72.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.7 away from home.
  • Miami (OH) averaged 9 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was three more threes and 6% points better than it averaged in away games (6 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Evansville L 72-64 Ford Center
11/11/2023 Texas State L 75-65 Millett Hall
11/17/2023 Coppin State - Millett Hall
11/19/2023 Eastern Illinois - Millett Hall
11/25/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure - Reilly Center

