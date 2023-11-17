The Coppin State Eagles (0-4) will be attempting to end a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Millett Hall. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (OH) vs. Coppin State matchup in this article.

Miami (OH) vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Miami (OH) vs. Coppin State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami (OH) Moneyline Coppin State Moneyline BetMGM Miami (OH) (-13.5) 138.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Miami (OH) (-12.5) 138.5 -1250 +710 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Miami (OH) vs. Coppin State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Miami (OH) compiled a 13-13-0 ATS record last year.

The RedHawks and their opponents combined to hit the over 11 out of 26 times last season.

Coppin State put together a 10-18-0 ATS record last season.

Last season, 15 of the Eagles' games hit the over.

