The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-2) host the Coppin State Eagles (0-4) at Millett Hall on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Miami (OH) vs. Coppin State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Millett Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Miami (OH) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (OH) put together a 13-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Miami (OH) sported a 13-13-0 ATS record last season compared to the 10-18-0 mark from Coppin State.

Miami (OH) vs. Coppin State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Miami (OH) 73.7 145.7 74.5 157.7 149.0 Coppin State 72.0 145.7 83.2 157.7 151.4

Additional Miami (OH) Insights & Trends

Last year, the 73.7 points per game the RedHawks scored were 9.5 fewer points than the Eagles allowed (83.2).

Miami (OH) went 4-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall last season when scoring more than 83.2 points.

Miami (OH) vs. Coppin State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Miami (OH) 13-13-0 11-15-0 Coppin State 10-18-0 15-13-0

Miami (OH) vs. Coppin State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Miami (OH) Coppin State 9-9 Home Record 4-6 3-9 Away Record 5-16 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-11-0 78.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.1 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-6-0

