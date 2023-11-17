Miami (OH) vs. Coppin State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-2) host the Coppin State Eagles (0-4) at Millett Hall on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Miami (OH) vs. Coppin State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Oxford, Ohio
- Venue: Millett Hall
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Miami (OH) Betting Records & Stats
- Miami (OH) put together a 13-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- Miami (OH) sported a 13-13-0 ATS record last season compared to the 10-18-0 mark from Coppin State.
Miami (OH) vs. Coppin State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Miami (OH)
|73.7
|145.7
|74.5
|157.7
|149.0
|Coppin State
|72.0
|145.7
|83.2
|157.7
|151.4
Additional Miami (OH) Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 73.7 points per game the RedHawks scored were 9.5 fewer points than the Eagles allowed (83.2).
- Miami (OH) went 4-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall last season when scoring more than 83.2 points.
Miami (OH) vs. Coppin State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Miami (OH)
|13-13-0
|11-15-0
|Coppin State
|10-18-0
|15-13-0
Miami (OH) vs. Coppin State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Miami (OH)
|Coppin State
|9-9
|Home Record
|4-6
|3-9
|Away Record
|5-16
|8-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-11-0
|78.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.3
|68.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.1
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-6-0
|3-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|12-6-0
