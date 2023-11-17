The No. 21 Villanova Wildcats (2-1) battle the Maryland Terrapins (1-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Villanova vs. Maryland Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Villanova Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.0 percentage point higher than the Terrapins allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
  • Villanova went 10-7 when it shot better than 42.6% from the field.
  • The Wildcats were the 306th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Terrapins ranked 229th.
  • Last year, the Wildcats averaged 6.1 more points per game (69.6) than the Terrapins allowed (63.5).
  • Villanova had a 12-13 record last season when scoring more than 63.5 points.

Maryland Stats Insights

  • The Terrapins' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats gave up to their opponents (43.7%).
  • Maryland put together an 18-3 straight up record in games it shot above 43.7% from the field.
  • The Wildcats ranked 341st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Terrapins ranked 162nd.
  • The Terrapins' 69.7 points per game last year were only 2.0 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
  • When Maryland gave up fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 16-6.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Villanova played better when playing at home last year, averaging 70.4 points per game, compared to 66.6 per game on the road.
  • When playing at home, the Wildcats allowed 3.5 fewer points per game (65.1) than in away games (68.6).
  • Villanova averaged 8.4 treys per game with a 34.2% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 3.3% points better than it averaged in road games (7.6 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).

Maryland Home & Away Comparison

  • Maryland scored more points at home (74.6 per game) than away (62.5) last season.
  • At home, the Terrapins gave up 61.6 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (65.4).
  • Beyond the arc, Maryland made more 3-pointers away (6.7 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (34.3%).

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 American W 90-63 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
11/10/2023 Le Moyne W 83-57 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
11/13/2023 @ Pennsylvania L 76-72 Palestra
11/17/2023 Maryland - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
11/22/2023 Texas Tech - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Maryland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 68-53 Xfinity Center
11/10/2023 Davidson L 64-61 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/12/2023 UAB L 66-63 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/17/2023 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
11/21/2023 UMBC - Xfinity Center
11/25/2023 South Alabama - Xfinity Center

