How to Watch Youngstown State vs. Utah Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-1) battle the Youngstown State Penguins (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Beeghly Center. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Youngstown State vs. Utah Tech Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Youngstown State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Penguins had a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.6% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Trailblazers' opponents made.
- Youngstown State had an 18-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.1% from the field.
- The Penguins were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Trailblazers finished 183rd.
- Last year, the 81.9 points per game the Penguins scored were 8.6 more points than the Trailblazers gave up (73.3).
- When Youngstown State put up more than 73.3 points last season, it went 21-4.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, Youngstown State posted 3.9 more points per game (84.6) than it did in road games (80.7).
- The Penguins allowed 69.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.9).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Youngstown State fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 9.2 treys per game with a 37.6% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Louisiana
|L 72-62
|Cajundome
|11/10/2023
|@ Michigan
|L 92-62
|Crisler Center
|11/13/2023
|Ohio Christian
|W 99-71
|Beeghly Center
|11/17/2023
|Utah Tech
|-
|Beeghly Center
|11/19/2023
|Lake Erie
|-
|Beeghly Center
|11/19/2023
|Niagara
|-
|Beeghly Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.