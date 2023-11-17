Youngstown State vs. Utah Tech November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) will meet the Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Youngstown State vs. Utah Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Youngstown State Top Players (2022-23)
- Dwayne Cohill: 18.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Adrian Nelson: 13.5 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Malek Green: 13.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brandon Rush: 13.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bryce McBride: 7.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Utah Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Pope: 13.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Gooden: 17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tanner Christensen: 9.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jacob Nicolds: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Frank Staine: 7.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Youngstown State vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Youngstown State Rank
|Youngstown State AVG
|Utah Tech AVG
|Utah Tech Rank
|5th
|81.9
|Points Scored
|75.6
|82nd
|251st
|72.5
|Points Allowed
|73.3
|273rd
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|31.7
|183rd
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|104th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|8.6
|53rd
|35th
|15.3
|Assists
|13.2
|163rd
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|14.7
|347th
