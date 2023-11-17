The Youngstown State Penguins (1-2) host the Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-1) at Beeghly Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Youngstown State vs. Utah Tech Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Beeghly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Youngstown State Betting Records & Stats

Youngstown State put together a 17-12-0 record against the spread last season.

Youngstown State covered the spread more often than Utah Tech last season, putting up an ATS record of 17-12-0, as opposed to the 10-10-0 record of the Trailblazers.

Youngstown State vs. Utah Tech Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Youngstown State 81.9 157.5 72.5 145.8 147.9 Utah Tech 75.6 157.5 73.3 145.8 147.4

Additional Youngstown State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Penguins averaged 81.9 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 73.3 the Trailblazers allowed.

Youngstown State had a 15-6 record against the spread and a 21-4 record overall last season when scoring more than 73.3 points.

Youngstown State vs. Utah Tech Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Youngstown State 17-12-0 19-10-0 Utah Tech 10-10-0 10-10-0

Youngstown State vs. Utah Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Youngstown State Utah Tech 14-3 Home Record 9-5 9-6 Away Record 3-13 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 84.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 80.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.3 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 13-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

