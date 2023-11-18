Will Alexandre Texier Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 18?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Alexandre Texier a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Texier stats and insights
- In three of 17 games this season, Texier has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Capitals this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Texier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:05
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|15:05
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|18:09
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:51
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|14:37
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Home
|L 2-0
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
