How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Washington Capitals welcome in the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, November 18, with the Blue Jackets having dropped six consecutive road games.
Turn on ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT to take in the action as the Capitals and Blue Jackets take the ice.
Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|Blue Jackets
|2-1 WAS
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 60 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 28th in the league.
- The Blue Jackets have 46 goals this season (2.7 per game), 22nd in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have claimed 45.0% of the possible points with a 1-7-2 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 26 goals during that time.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Ivan Provorov
|17
|0
|10
|10
|10
|3
|-
|Zachary Werenski
|15
|1
|9
|10
|3
|6
|-
|Kirill Marchenko
|15
|4
|5
|9
|3
|9
|30%
|Adam Fantilli
|17
|4
|5
|9
|5
|9
|39.5%
|Boone Jenner
|17
|7
|2
|9
|5
|8
|57.5%
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have given up 37 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Capitals' 33 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Capitals have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that stretch.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|14
|4
|7
|11
|8
|5
|0%
|John Carlson
|14
|1
|8
|9
|23
|11
|-
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|14
|3
|5
|8
|12
|9
|43.4%
|Tom Wilson
|14
|3
|5
|8
|13
|15
|36.4%
|Connor McMichael
|14
|4
|3
|7
|4
|7
|34.8%
