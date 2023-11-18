Blue Jackets vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-4), losers of six straight road games, visit the Washington Capitals (8-4-2) at Capital One Arena on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Capitals (-165)
|Blue Jackets (+140)
|6
|Capitals (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- The Blue Jackets have won four, or 26.7%, of the 15 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Columbus has a record of 2-5 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.
- Columbus' games this season have had over 6 goals 11 of 16 times.
Blue Jackets vs Capitals Additional Info
|Capitals vs Blue Jackets Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs Blue Jackets Prediction
|Capitals vs Blue Jackets Player Props
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Rankings
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|33 (31st)
|Goals
|46 (22nd)
|37 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|60 (28th)
|3 (31st)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (27th)
|7 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|6 (3rd)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Columbus went 6-4-0 versus the spread and 1-7-2 straight up.
- Columbus has gone over the total in six of its last 10 games.
- The Blue Jackets total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals greater than the 6 total given for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are averaging 7.2 goals, 0.3 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Blue Jackets have scored 46 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 22nd in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 3.5 goals per game, 60 total, which ranks 28th among league teams.
- Their -14 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.