The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-4), losers of six straight road games, visit the Washington Capitals (8-4-2) at Capital One Arena on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Capitals (-165) Blue Jackets (+140) 6 Capitals (-1.5)

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets have won four, or 26.7%, of the 15 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Columbus has a record of 2-5 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.

Columbus' games this season have had over 6 goals 11 of 16 times.

Blue Jackets vs Capitals Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 33 (31st) Goals 46 (22nd) 37 (3rd) Goals Allowed 60 (28th) 3 (31st) Power Play Goals 6 (27th) 7 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 6 (3rd)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Columbus went 6-4-0 versus the spread and 1-7-2 straight up.

Columbus has gone over the total in six of its last 10 games.

The Blue Jackets total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals greater than the 6 total given for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are averaging 7.2 goals, 0.3 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Blue Jackets have scored 46 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 22nd in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have conceded 3.5 goals per game, 60 total, which ranks 28th among league teams.

Their -14 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.

