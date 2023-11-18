Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 18
The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-4) will attempt to stop a six-game road losing streak when they face the Washington Capitals (8-4-2) on Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT.
The Blue Jackets have scored 26 goals during their past 10 games, while giving up 34 goals. A total of 28 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in one power-play goal (3.6%). They are 1-7-2 over those contests.
Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final result of Capitals 3, Blue Jackets 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Capitals (-160)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)
Blue Jackets vs Capitals Additional Info
Blue Jackets Splits and Trends
- The Blue Jackets have a record of 4-9-4 this season and are 1-4-5 in overtime contests.
- Columbus has earned five points (1-3-3) in its seven games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Blue Jackets scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Columbus has one point (0-3-1) in four games this season when it has scored two goals.
- The Blue Jackets have scored at least three goals in 10 games, earning 11 points from those contests.
- Columbus has scored a single power-play goal in four games this season and has registered six points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 1-3-2 (four points).
- The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents 11 times this season, and earned eight points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Capitals Rank
|Capitals AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|31st
|2.36
|Goals Scored
|2.71
|27th
|6th
|2.64
|Goals Allowed
|3.53
|27th
|26th
|29.1
|Shots
|31
|15th
|13th
|30.1
|Shots Allowed
|33.5
|28th
|31st
|7.32%
|Power Play %
|11.32%
|28th
|12th
|83.33%
|Penalty Kill %
|87.76%
|4th
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
