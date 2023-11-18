The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-4) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in a Big 12 showdown.

West Virginia is averaging 410.5 yards per game on offense, which ranks 48th in the FBS. On defense, the Mountaineers rank 89th, giving up 394.5 yards per game. Cincinnati's offense has been excelling, piling up 443.9 total yards per contest (24th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 53rd by allowing 363.7 total yards per game.

Cincinnati vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Cincinnati vs. West Virginia Key Statistics

Cincinnati West Virginia 443.9 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.5 (51st) 363.7 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.5 (82nd) 223.3 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.8 (7th) 220.6 (74th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.7 (100th) 16 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (41st) 12 (90th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (75th)

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 1,949 yards on 168-of-271 passing with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 455 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner has rushed 161 times for 885 yards, with five touchdowns.

Xzavier Henderson has racked up 648 receiving yards on 48 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Braden Smith has put up a 538-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 38 passes on 58 targets.

Chamon Metayer's 28 targets have resulted in 20 receptions for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has thrown for 1,699 yards (169.9 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 51% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 451 rushing yards on 86 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson has 755 rushing yards on 161 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Jahiem White has collected 455 yards on 59 carries, scoring two times.

Devin Carter's 481 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 50 times and has totaled 26 catches and two touchdowns.

Hudson Clement has reeled in 13 passes while averaging 31.1 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Kole Taylor has a total of 308 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 26 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

