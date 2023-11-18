Cincinnati vs. West Virginia: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
Two of the nation's most prolific running games clash when the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-4) bring college football's eighth-ranked running game into a contest against the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-7), who have the No. 5 run game, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Mountaineers are 6.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 54.5 points.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the West Virginia vs. Cincinnati matchup.
Cincinnati vs. West Virginia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cincinnati vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|West Virginia Moneyline
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|BetMGM
|West Virginia (-6.5)
|54.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|West Virginia (-6.5)
|54.5
|-245
|+198
Cincinnati vs. West Virginia Betting Trends
- Cincinnati has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Bearcats have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- West Virginia has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mountaineers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
