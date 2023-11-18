Two of the nation's most prolific running games clash when the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-4) bring college football's eighth-ranked running game into a contest against the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-7), who have the No. 5 run game, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Mountaineers are 6.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 54.5 points.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the West Virginia vs. Cincinnati matchup.

Cincinnati vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Cincinnati vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline Cincinnati Moneyline BetMGM West Virginia (-6.5) 54.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel West Virginia (-6.5) 54.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Cincinnati vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

Cincinnati has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Bearcats have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

West Virginia has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mountaineers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

