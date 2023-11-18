Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 18, when the West Virginia Mountaineers and Cincinnati Bearcats square off at 2:30 PM? Our projection system believes in the Mountaineers. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Cincinnati vs. West Virginia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction West Virginia (-6.5) Under (54.5) West Virginia 34, Cincinnati 19

Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bearcats based on the moneyline is 33.3%.

So far this season, the Bearcats have put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread.

Cincinnati is winless against the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Bearcats games have hit the over in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The average point total for the Cincinnati this season is 2.6 points less than this game's over/under.

West Virginia Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mountaineers' implied win probability is 71.4%.

The Mountaineers are 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 6.5-point favorites or more, West Virginia has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

The Mountaineers have played nine games this season and six of them have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 54.5 points, 1.7 more than the average point total for West Virginia games this season.

Bearcats vs. Mountaineers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed West Virginia 30.3 27.8 32.8 18.2 27.8 37.4 Cincinnati 25.2 26.9 26.8 25.7 22.8 28.8

