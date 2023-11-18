How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Eastern Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (3-1) will look to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Cleveland State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Cleveland State Stats Insights
- The Vikings made 45.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.0 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (48.4%).
- Cleveland State went 10-1 when it shot higher than 48.4% from the field.
- The Vikings were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles ranked 349th.
- Last year, the Vikings scored 9.0 fewer points per game (71.8) than the Eagles gave up (80.8).
- Cleveland State went 6-1 last season when scoring more than 80.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison
- Cleveland State put up 74.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.6 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.
- Defensively the Vikings played better in home games last season, giving up 67.1 points per game, compared to 68.6 in away games.
- In terms of three-pointers, Cleveland State performed better in home games last season, making 5.6 threes per game with a 31.5% three-point percentage, compared to 4.5 threes per game and a 29.1% three-point percentage in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Defiance
|W 102-41
|Wolstein Center
|11/11/2023
|Ohio
|W 82-78
|Wolstein Center
|11/15/2023
|Canisius
|W 71-61
|Wolstein Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|11/22/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|11/25/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Wolstein Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.