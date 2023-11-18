The Cleveland State Vikings (3-1) will look to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Cleveland State Stats Insights

The Vikings made 45.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.0 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (48.4%).

Cleveland State went 10-1 when it shot higher than 48.4% from the field.

The Vikings were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles ranked 349th.

Last year, the Vikings scored 9.0 fewer points per game (71.8) than the Eagles gave up (80.8).

Cleveland State went 6-1 last season when scoring more than 80.8 points.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

Cleveland State put up 74.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.6 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Vikings played better in home games last season, giving up 67.1 points per game, compared to 68.6 in away games.

In terms of three-pointers, Cleveland State performed better in home games last season, making 5.6 threes per game with a 31.5% three-point percentage, compared to 4.5 threes per game and a 29.1% three-point percentage in away games.

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule