The Cleveland State Vikings (3-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cleveland State vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.

Cleveland State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Cleveland State Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Cleveland State (-7.5) 143.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cleveland State (-7.5) 143.5 -295 +235 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cleveland State vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)

Cleveland State won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Vikings games went over the point total 18 out of 31 times last season.

Eastern Michigan put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.

The Eagles and their opponents combined to hit the over 13 out of 29 times last season.

