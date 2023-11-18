How to Watch the Cleveland State vs. Central Michigan Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) play the Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Wolstein Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Horizon Games
Cleveland State vs. Central Michigan 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Chippewas scored an average of 64.6 points per game last year, 6.6 more points than the 58 the Vikings allowed to opponents.
- When Central Michigan allowed fewer than 74.1 points last season, it went 5-12.
- Last year, the Vikings put up only 0.2 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Chippewas allowed (74.3).
- When Cleveland State put up more than 74.3 points last season, it went 16-0.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cleveland State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|L 89-86
|Stroh Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|W 74-66
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/18/2023
|Central Michigan
|-
|Wolstein Center
|11/22/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|Wolstein Center
|11/24/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Wolstein Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.