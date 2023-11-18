The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) play the Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Wolstein Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Cleveland State vs. Central Michigan 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Chippewas scored an average of 64.6 points per game last year, 6.6 more points than the 58 the Vikings allowed to opponents.

When Central Michigan allowed fewer than 74.1 points last season, it went 5-12.

Last year, the Vikings put up only 0.2 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Chippewas allowed (74.3).

When Cleveland State put up more than 74.3 points last season, it went 16-0.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cleveland State Schedule