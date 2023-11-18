The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) play the Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Wolstein Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State vs. Central Michigan 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Chippewas scored an average of 64.6 points per game last year, 6.6 more points than the 58 the Vikings allowed to opponents.
  • When Central Michigan allowed fewer than 74.1 points last season, it went 5-12.
  • Last year, the Vikings put up only 0.2 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Chippewas allowed (74.3).
  • When Cleveland State put up more than 74.3 points last season, it went 16-0.

Cleveland State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Bowling Green L 89-86 Stroh Center
11/12/2023 @ Loyola Chicago W 74-66 Joseph J. Gentile Center
11/18/2023 Central Michigan - Wolstein Center
11/22/2023 Austin Peay - Wolstein Center
11/24/2023 Chicago State - Wolstein Center

