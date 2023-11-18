Cleveland State vs. Eastern Michigan November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) will meet the Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Cleveland State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Cleveland State Top Players (2022-23)
- Tristan Enaruna: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Tujautae Williams: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Deshon Parker: 9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Deante Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Drew Lowder: 9.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Eastern Michigan Top Players (2022-23)
- Emoni Bates: 19.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyson Acuff: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Farrakhan: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Legend Geeter: 5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Orlando Lovejoy: 5.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Cleveland State vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Eastern Michigan Rank
|Eastern Michigan AVG
|Cleveland State AVG
|Cleveland State Rank
|162nd
|72.2
|Points Scored
|71.8
|178th
|357th
|80.8
|Points Allowed
|68.7
|137th
|349th
|27.8
|Rebounds
|32.5
|126th
|302nd
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|19th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|5.1
|346th
|358th
|9.6
|Assists
|13.3
|157th
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
