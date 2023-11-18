Will Damon Severson Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 18?
Will Damon Severson light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Damon Severson score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Severson stats and insights
- Severson has scored in two of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken two shots in one game versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
- Severson has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 15.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Severson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|2
|0
|21:33
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:02
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|25:57
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|24:03
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:54
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:50
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|22:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|21:21
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|21:46
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:36
|Home
|L 2-0
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
