In the upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on David Jiricek to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will David Jiricek score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jiricek stats and insights

Jiricek has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Jiricek has zero points on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jiricek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 12:06 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:00 Home L 2-0 10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:14 Away L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:03 Home L 3-2 OT 10/21/2023 Wild 1 0 1 12:13 Away W 5-4 OT 10/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:49 Home W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.