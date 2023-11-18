In the game between the Davidson Wildcats and Dayton Flyers on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM, our computer model expects the Wildcats to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Dayton vs. Davidson Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Davidson (-21.2) 54.9 Davidson 38, Dayton 17

Week 12 Pioneer League Predictions

Dayton Betting Info (2022)

The Flyers covered six times in 10 chances against the spread last season.

Flyers games hit the over three out of 10 times last year.

Davidson Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

Last season, three of Wildcats games hit the over.

Flyers vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Davidson 42.6 27.5 51.4 24.2 33.8 30.8 Dayton 22.9 26.0 31.7 21.2 9.8 33.3

