Saturday's game that pits the Dayton Flyers (1-2) versus the Detroit Mercy Titans (2-2) at UD Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-59 in favor of Dayton, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Flyers are coming off of a 67-61 loss to Ohio in their last outing on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Dayton vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Dayton vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 81, Detroit Mercy 59

Other A-10 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Dayton Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Flyers had a -137 scoring differential last season, falling short by 4.9 points per game. They put up 65.2 points per game, 174th in college basketball, and gave up 70.1 per contest to rank 307th in college basketball.

Dayton's offense was more effective in A-10 games last year, putting up 66 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 65.2 PPG.

The Flyers put up 69.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.

At home, Dayton gave up 2.1 more points per game (71.7) than away from home (69.6).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.