The Davidson Wildcats (7-3) and the Dayton Flyers (3-7) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Richardson Stadium in a clash of Pioneer League opponents.

Davidson ranks 73rd in scoring defense this year (27.5 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the FCS with 42.6 points per game. Dayton ranks 84th in the FCS with 332.4 total yards per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks fifth-best by surrendering just 267.6 total yards per contest.

In the story below, we provide all the info you need to watch this game

Dayton vs. Davidson Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: Richardson Stadium

Dayton vs. Davidson Key Statistics

Dayton Davidson 332.4 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 474.4 (3rd) 267.6 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.7 (28th) 166.7 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.2 (1st) 165.7 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.2 (107th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Dayton Stats Leaders

Dante Casciola has racked up 775 yards on 56.3% passing while collecting four touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Michael Neel has carried the ball 138 times for 613 yards, with four touchdowns.

Luke Hansen has compiled 366 yards on 80 carries with six touchdowns.

Gavin Lochow has totaled 31 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 343 (34.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 32 times and has three touchdowns.

Jake Coleman has put up a 298-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 26 passes on 26 targets.

Derek Willits' 23 targets have resulted in 20 receptions for 231 yards.

Davidson Stats Leaders

Coulter Cleland has racked up 1,336 yards (133.6 ypg) on 105-of-148 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 338 rushing yards (33.8 ypg) on 62 carries.

Mari Adams has racked up 939 yards on 155 carries while finding the end zone 15 times as a runner.

Mason Sheron has carried the ball 127 times for 844 yards (84.4 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

Aaron Maione's leads his squad with 365 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 33 receptions (out of 32 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Brody Reina has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 329 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Mark McCurdy has hauled in 26 receptions for 281 yards, an average of 28.1 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

