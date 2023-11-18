The Dayton Flyers (1-2) take on the Detroit Mercy Titans (2-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Dayton vs. Detroit Mercy 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Titans scored an average of 56.1 points per game last year, 14.0 fewer points than the 70.1 the Flyers allowed to opponents.

When Detroit Mercy allowed fewer than 65.2 points last season, it went 4-6.

Last year, the 65.2 points per game the Flyers put up were 6.8 fewer points than the Titans gave up (72).

Dayton had a 2-3 record last season when putting up more than 72 points.

Dayton Schedule