Will Jake Bean Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 18?
Can we anticipate Jake Bean scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jake Bean score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bean stats and insights
- Bean has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Bean has zero points on the power play.
- Bean's shooting percentage is 5.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bean recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:21
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:34
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:49
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:44
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:21
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.