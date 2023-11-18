Kent State vs. Ball State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Ball State Cardinals (3-7) will meet a fellow MAC opponent, the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-9) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. The Golden Flashes are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 41.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Ball State vs. Kent State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kent State vs. Ball State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Muncie, Indiana
- Venue: Scheumann Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kent State vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ball State Moneyline
|Kent State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ball State (-12.5)
|41.5
|-500
|+375
|FanDuel
|Ball State (-12.5)
|41.5
|-650
|+460
Kent State vs. Ball State Betting Trends
- Kent State has won just one game against the spread this year.
- The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once this year (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.
- Ball State has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this season.
Kent State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
