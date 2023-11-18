On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Washington Capitals. Is Kirill Marchenko going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchenko stats and insights

In four of 15 games this season, Marchenko has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in one game (four shots).

Marchenko has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:00 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 13:56 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:52 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 12:11 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:55 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:59 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 17:26 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 16:13 Home W 4-2 10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:37 Away L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 3-2 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

