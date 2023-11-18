ACC foes meet when the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (9-1) and the Miami Hurricanes (6-4) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Louisville ranks 27th in total offense this season (440.4 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking 16th-best in the FBS with 440.4 yards allowed per game. Miami (FL) ranks 44th in the FBS with 30.9 points per game on offense, and it ranks 34th with 20.7 points allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

Louisville Miami (FL) 440.4 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 427.6 (41st) 300.1 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.5 (19th) 189.3 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172 (48th) 251.1 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.6 (45th) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (122nd) 18 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (50th)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has 2,402 passing yards for Louisville, completing 65.5% of his passes and recording 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has racked up 976 yards on 141 carries while finding paydirt 11 times as a runner. He's also caught 14 passes for 193 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 77 times for 492 yards (49.2 per game) and seven touchdowns, while also racking up 154 yards through the air.

Jamari Thrash's 734 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 72 times and has collected 49 catches and six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has put together a 307-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 29 targets.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has a total of 259 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 15 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has thrown for 2,086 yards (208.6 ypg) while completing 66.7% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. has run for 469 yards on 77 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Donald Chaney Jr. has taken 87 carries and totaled 464 yards with two touchdowns.

Jacolby George has racked up 707 receiving yards on 46 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Xavier Restrepo has recorded 683 receiving yards (68.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 60 receptions.

Colbie Young's 54 targets have resulted in 38 grabs for 499 yards and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Louisville or Miami (FL) gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.