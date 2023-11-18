The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-2) take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Miami (OH) vs. Western Kentucky 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hilltoppers scored just 4.2 fewer points per game last year (70.1) than the RedHawks allowed their opponents to score (74.3).

Western Kentucky had a 12-4 record last season when allowing fewer than 70.5 points.

Last year, the RedHawks put up only 1.2 more points per game (70.5) than the Hilltoppers gave up (69.3).

Miami (OH) had a 12-6 record last season when scoring more than 69.3 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (OH) Schedule