Saturday's contest between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) and Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-2) squaring off at Millett Hall has a projected final score of 71-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Western Kentucky, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on November 18.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the RedHawks suffered a 78-62 loss to UL Monroe.

Miami (OH) vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Miami (OH) vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 71, Miami (OH) 58

Miami (OH) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The RedHawks were outscored by 3.8 points per game last season (posting 70.5 points per game, 74th in college basketball, while allowing 74.3 per outing, 348th in college basketball) and had a -118 scoring differential.

Miami (OH) put up 72.1 points per game last year in conference games, which was 1.6 more points per game than its overall average (70.5).

The RedHawks scored 74.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.0 more points than they averaged in away games (67.8).

Miami (OH) allowed 69.0 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11.8 fewer points than it allowed in road games (80.8).

