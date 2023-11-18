How to Watch the Northern Kentucky vs. Marshall Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Northern Kentucky Norse (0-2) take on the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.
Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Kentucky vs. Marshall 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Thundering Herd put up just 0.8 fewer points per game last year (63.7) than the Norse gave up (64.5).
- Marshall went 16-7 last season when allowing fewer than 68.2 points.
- Last year, the Norse averaged 8.4 more points per game (68.2) than the Thundering Herd allowed (59.8).
- Northern Kentucky went 16-6 last season when scoring more than 59.8 points.
Northern Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Indiana State
|L 85-82
|Truist Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|L 86-75
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/18/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Truist Arena
|11/24/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|Ocean Center
