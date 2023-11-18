The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-6) visit the No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

On defense, Notre Dame has been a top-25 unit, ranking seventh-best by allowing only 279.8 yards per game. The offense ranks 46th (418 yards per game). With 330.3 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Wake Forest ranks 103rd in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 65th, allowing 372.2 total yards per contest.

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Key Statistics

Notre Dame Wake Forest 418 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.3 (107th) 279.8 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 372.2 (62nd) 166 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131 (96th) 252 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.3 (98th) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (116th) 20 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (75th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has 2,272 yards passing for Notre Dame, completing 62.8% of his passes and recording 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Audric Estime has racked up 988 yards on 163 carries while finding the end zone 13 times as a runner.

This season, Jeremiyah Love has carried the ball 45 times for 284 yards (28.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Chris Tyree has hauled in 23 catches for 446 yards (44.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Mitchell Evans has hauled in 29 receptions totaling 422 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Rico Flores Jr. has compiled 18 receptions for 285 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis leads Wake Forest with 1,539 yards on 123-of-207 passing with nine touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 128 rushing yards (12.8 ypg) on 106 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Demond Claiborne is his team's leading rusher with 137 carries for 586 yards, or 58.6 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well.

Justice Ellison has totaled 447 yards on 94 carries.

Jahmal Banks paces his team with 528 receiving yards on 47 receptions with three touchdowns.

Taylor Morin has racked up 472 receiving yards (47.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 33 receptions.

Ke'Shawn Williams has racked up 362 reciving yards (36.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

