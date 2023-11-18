The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-3) travel to face the Ohio Bobcats (1-1) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ohio vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ohio Stats Insights

Last season, the Bobcats had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Titans' opponents made.

In games Ohio shot higher than 46.2% from the field, it went 12-1 overall.

The Bobcats were the 44th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Titans finished 65th.

Last year, the Bobcats scored 78.8 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 75.3 the Titans allowed.

When Ohio totaled more than 75.3 points last season, it went 17-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ohio Home & Away Comparison

Ohio posted 83.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Bobcats gave up 13.9 fewer points per game (65.7) than on the road (79.6).

In terms of three-pointers, Ohio fared better when playing at home last year, draining 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 36.9% three-point percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio Upcoming Schedule