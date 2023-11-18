The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Ohio Bobcats (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Ohio vs. Detroit Mercy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ohio vs. Detroit Mercy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Detroit Mercy Moneyline BetMGM Ohio (-16.5) 155.5 -2500 +1050 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ohio (-16.5) 154.5 -2800 +1160 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ohio vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Trends (2022-23)

Ohio won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

A total of 17 Bobcats games last season went over the point total.

Detroit Mercy compiled a 14-16-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 16 of the Titans' games hit the over.

