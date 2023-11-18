Saturday's contest between the Ohio Bobcats (1-1) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-3) at Convocation Center Ohio has a projected final score of 80-74 based on our computer prediction, with Ohio coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM on November 18.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Ohio vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Ohio vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 80, Detroit Mercy 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio vs. Detroit Mercy

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio (-5.8)

Ohio (-5.8) Computer Predicted Total: 154.0

Ohio Performance Insights

At 78.8 points scored per game and 73.1 points conceded last season, Ohio was 27th in the nation on offense and 267th on defense.

Last season, the Bobcats were 44th in college basketball in rebounds (34.3 per game) and 155th in rebounds conceded (30.8).

Last season Ohio was ranked 211th in the country in assists with 12.6 per game.

With 8.9 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 37.3% from downtown last season, the Bobcats were 39th and 32nd in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, Ohio was 240th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (7.7 per game) and 199th in defensive 3-point percentage (34%).

Ohio attempted 38.3% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 61.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.2% of Ohio's buckets were 3-pointers, and 68.8% were 2-pointers.

