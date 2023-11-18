Our projection model predicts the Ohio State Buckeyes will defeat the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, November 18 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Ohio Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio State vs. Minnesota Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio State (-27.5) Under (49.5) Ohio State 39, Minnesota 7

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 Big Ten Predictions

Ohio State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Ohio State vs. Minnesota? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Buckeyes have an implied moneyline win probability of 98.0% in this contest.

The Buckeyes have beaten the spread five times in nine games.

Ohio State has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites.

One Buckeyes game (out of nine) has gone over the point total this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 49.5 points, 4.7 fewer than the average total in this season's Ohio State contests.

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 6.7% chance of a victory for the Golden Gophers.

The Golden Gophers have a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Golden Gophers have gone over in five of their 10 games with a set total (50%).

Minnesota games this season have averaged an over/under of 44.2 points, 5.3 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buckeyes vs. Golden Gophers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 33.3 9.9 38.6 9.8 28 10 Minnesota 22.5 25.8 22.7 21.8 22.3 31.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.