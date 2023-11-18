The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-5) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Ohio Stadium in a clash of Big Ten opponents.

On defense, Ohio State has been a top-25 unit, ranking fourth-best by surrendering just 262.3 yards per game. The offense ranks 37th (428.8 yards per game). Minnesota's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, putting up 318.6 total yards per game, which ranks 21st-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 54th with 364 total yards surrendered per contest.

For more specifics of this matchup, continue reading.

Ohio State vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio State vs. Minnesota Key Statistics

Ohio State Minnesota 428.8 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.6 (115th) 262.3 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364 (53rd) 138.6 (90th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.4 (64th) 290.2 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.2 (125th) 10 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (41st) 9 (119th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (17th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has 2,687 pass yards for Ohio State, completing 66.3% of his passes and recording 20 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has racked up 648 yards on 103 carries while finding paydirt eight times as a runner. He's also caught 14 passes for 184 yards (18.4 per game).

DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 75 times for 311 yards (31.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has hauled in 59 receptions for 1,063 yards (106.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 12 times as a receiver.

Cade Stover has caught 34 passes for 508 yards (50.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Emeka Egbuka has a total of 344 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 27 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis leads Minnesota with 1,582 yards on 129-of-247 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Darius Taylor has rushed for 591 yards on 103 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Jordan Nubin has run for 393 yards across 81 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson paces his team with 681 receiving yards on 45 catches with seven touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has 26 receptions (on 54 targets) for a total of 334 yards (33.4 yards per game) this year.

Brevyn Spann-Ford's 23 receptions (on 43 targets) have netted him 226 yards (22.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

