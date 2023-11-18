The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0) will play their Big Ten-rival, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. The Golden Gophers will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 27.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 48.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Minnesota matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-27.5) 48.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-27.5) 48.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Ohio State vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

Ohio State is 5-3-1 ATS this season.

The Buckeyes have covered the spread twice when favored by 27.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Minnesota has compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Ohio State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +900 Bet $100 to win $900 To Win the Big Ten +175 Bet $100 to win $175

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.