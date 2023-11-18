Ohio vs. Detroit Mercy November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Ohio Bobcats (1-0) meet the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Ohio vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Ohio Top Players (2022-23)
- Dwight Wilson: 15.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaylin Hunter: 13.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Miles Brown: 10 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- AJ Clayton: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- AJ Brown: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Detroit Mercy Top Players (2022-23)
- Antoine Davis: 28.2 PTS, 3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gerald Liddell: 14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Damezi Anderson: 9.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- A.J. Oliver II: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- T.J. Moss: 5.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Ohio vs. Detroit Mercy Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Ohio Rank
|Ohio AVG
|Detroit Mercy AVG
|Detroit Mercy Rank
|27th
|78.8
|Points Scored
|76.6
|60th
|267th
|73.1
|Points Allowed
|75.3
|318th
|44th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|33.7
|65th
|23rd
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|7th
|39th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|10.2
|8th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
