The Ohio Bobcats (1-1) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-3) take the floor at Convocation Center Ohio on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

Ohio vs. Detroit Mercy Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Convocation Center Ohio

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Ohio Betting Records & Stats

Ohio went 16-13-0 ATS last season.

Ohio was more successful against the spread than Detroit Mercy last season, putting up an ATS record of 16-13-0, compared to the 14-16-0 mark of the Titans.

Ohio vs. Detroit Mercy Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio 78.8 155.4 73.1 148.4 147.7 Detroit Mercy 76.6 155.4 75.3 148.4 147.6

Additional Ohio Insights & Trends

Last year, the 78.8 points per game the Bobcats scored were just 3.5 more points than the Titans gave up (75.3).

When Ohio totaled more than 75.3 points last season, it went 12-5 against the spread and 17-3 overall.

Ohio vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio 16-13-0 17-12-0 Detroit Mercy 14-16-0 16-14-0

Ohio vs. Detroit Mercy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio Detroit Mercy 14-1 Home Record 9-5 4-11 Away Record 5-13 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

