The No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners (8-2) have a Big 12 matchup with the BYU Cougars (5-5). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Oklahoma vs. BYU?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma 40, BYU 16

Oklahoma 40, BYU 16 Oklahoma has been favored on the moneyline nine total times this season. They've gone 7-2 in those games.

The Sooners have played as a moneyline favorite of -3000 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

BYU has been an underdog in seven games this season and won two (28.6%) of those contests.

The Cougars have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1200 odds on them winning this game.

The Sooners have an implied moneyline win probability of 96.8% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: BYU (+24.5)



BYU (+24.5) Oklahoma has seven wins in 10 games versus the spread this year.

The Sooners have been favored by 24.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

BYU has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (57.5)



Under (57.5) Oklahoma and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 57.5 points seven times this season.

In the BYU's 10 games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 57.5.

The over/under for the contest of 57.5 is 6.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oklahoma (41.8 points per game) and BYU (21.9 points per game).

Splits Tables

Oklahoma

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.9 60.4 61.3 Implied Total AVG 38.7 40.6 36.8 ATS Record 7-3-0 4-1-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-2 5-0 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

BYU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.1 46.2 50.8 Implied Total AVG 28.8 25 31 ATS Record 3-5-0 2-1-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-1 1-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.