Patrik Laine will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals meet on Saturday at Capital One Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Laine against the Capitals, we have plenty of info to help.

Patrik Laine vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Laine Season Stats Insights

Laine has averaged 15:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

Laine has a goal in two of eight games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Despite recording points in three of eight games this season, Laine has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Laine has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the eight games he's played.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Laine goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Laine going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Laine Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 37 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 8 Games 4 3 Points 3 2 Goals 0 1 Assists 3

