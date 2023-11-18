Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Shelby County, Ohio, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Twin Valley South High School at Lehman Catholic High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 18
- Location: Sidney, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.