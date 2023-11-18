Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stark County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Stark County, Ohio today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Stark County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tuslaw at Loudonville High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 18
- Location: Loudonville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.