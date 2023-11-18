Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Trumbull County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Trumbull County, Ohio has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Trumbull County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ursuline at Newton Falls High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 18
- Location: Newton Falls, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.