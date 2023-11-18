The available options on the Week 12 college football schedule include Big Ten teams involved in six games. As you are building your betting ticket or choosing parlay options, our model suggests Iowa (-3) against Illinois is the best bet against the spread, while betting on the total in the Illinois vs. Iowa matchup carries the best value. Get more stats and insights on those and other contests in the article below.

Best Week 12 Big Ten Spread Bets

Pick: Iowa -3 vs. Illinois

Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini at Iowa Hawkeyes

Projected Favorite & Spread: Iowa by 13.7 points

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: November 18

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Pick: Northwestern +3 vs. Purdue

Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Northwestern Wildcats

Projected Favorite & Spread: Northwestern by 5.1 points

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: November 18

TV Channel: BTN

Pick: Ohio State -27.5 vs. Minnesota

Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio State Buckeyes

Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio State by 31.8 points

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Date: November 18

TV Channel: BTN

Best Week 12 Big Ten Total Bets

Over 32.5 - Illinois vs. Iowa

Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini at Iowa Hawkeyes

Projected Total: 42.1 points

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: November 18

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Under 49.5 - Minnesota vs. Ohio State

Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio State Buckeyes

Projected Total: 45.8 points

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Date: November 18

TV Channel: BTN

Over 36.5 - Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers

Projected Total: 39.5 points

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: November 18

TV Channel: NBC

Week 12 Big Ten Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Ohio State 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten) 33.3 / 9.9 428.8 / 262.3 Michigan 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten) 39.0 / 7.5 410.5 / 232.1 Penn State 8-2 (5-2 Big Ten) 37.7 / 13.1 378.4 / 239.7 Iowa 8-2 (5-2 Big Ten) 18.8 / 12.3 243.0 / 280.7 Maryland 6-4 (3-4 Big Ten) 28.9 / 22.4 396.5 / 339.7 Rutgers 6-4 (3-4 Big Ten) 24.1 / 18.3 310.6 / 295.1 Nebraska 5-5 (3-4 Big Ten) 18.9 / 18.2 313.1 / 306.9 Minnesota 5-5 (3-4 Big Ten) 22.5 / 25.8 318.6 / 364.0 Northwestern 5-5 (3-4 Big Ten) 20.5 / 22.8 295.3 / 332.1 Wisconsin 5-5 (3-4 Big Ten) 22.2 / 19.6 371.5 / 332.6 Illinois 5-5 (3-4 Big Ten) 23.8 / 29.3 395.7 / 387.9 Purdue 3-7 (2-5 Big Ten) 23.7 / 31.1 366.3 / 389.7 Indiana 3-7 (1-6 Big Ten) 21.4 / 30.0 324.3 / 391.1 Michigan State 3-7 (1-6 Big Ten) 16.7 / 27.7 306.0 / 369.4

